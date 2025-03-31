WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Amused at Running Against Obama

By    |   Monday, 31 March 2025 08:23 PM EDT

President Donald Trump showed his amusement on Monday at the idea of running for a third term against former President Barack Obama, but went on to discount the notion.

"I know it's hypothetical right now," Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy put to Trump," but if you're allowed for some reason to run for a third term, is there a thought that Democrats could try to run Barack Obama against you?"

"I'd love that," Trump replied from the Resolute Desk. "That would be a good one. I'd like that."

"No, people are asking me to run. There's a whole story about running for a third term; I don't know; I never looked into it. And they do say there's a way you can do it, but I don't know about that. But I have not looked into it. I want to do a fantastic job… it's still close to four years."

Notably, the 22nd Amendment bars anyone from being elected president "more than twice."

Nick Koutsobinas

