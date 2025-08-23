Trump Praises Texas Lt. Gov. Patrick on Maps, Issues Endorsement

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's work on redistricting has not only earned him the attention of President Donald Trump, but it earned him praise and an endorsement for reelection, even if the latter probably was never in doubt.

In a statement posted to Truth Social, Trump wrote:

"Dan Patrick is a terrific and powerful Lieutenant Governor for the Great State of Texas, a place I truly love. I WON BIG in 2016, 2020, and 2024 (Getting the Highest Number of Votes for any Office in the History of Texas — Such an Honor!). As Texas Chair of our Historic Presidential Campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024, Dan has been an incredible friend to our Movement, helping me to WIN BIG in all Primaries and General Elections! "Dan’s leadership was pivotal in the passage of the new, fair, and much improved, Congressional Map, that will give the wonderful people of Texas the tremendous opportunity to elect 5 new MAGA Republicans in the 2026 Midterm Elections — A HUGE VICTORY for our America First Agenda. In his next Term, Dan will continue to fight tirelessly alongside of us to Secure our already Secure Border, Stop Migrant Crime and the Flow of Illegal Drugs into our Country, Grow the Economy, Cut Taxes and Regulations, Promote MADE IN THE U.S.A., Restore American Energy DOMINANCE, Champion School Choice, Support our Military/Vets, and Strongly Protect our always under siege Second Amendment. "A True Friend to MAGA from the very beginning, Dan Patrick has my Complete and Total Endorsement for Re-Election – HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!"

Patrick, a staunch ally of Trump, is seeking a fourth term in 2026. He has drawn praise from Republicans for pushing through conservative priorities in Austin, while Democrats and civil rights groups have sharply criticized the new redistricting maps in an effort to push Democrats around the country in states led by their governance to counter with their own gerrymandering as punishment.

Trump’s endorsement is expected to boost Patrick's already strong standing within the Texas GOP, setting the stage for a high-profile reelection campaign in one of the nation's most influential Republican strongholds.