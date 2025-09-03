Trump to Host Tech Titans at Revamped Rose Garden

President Donald Trump will host a dinner Thursday evening in the newly renovated White House Rose Garden with two dozen of the world’s most influential tech and business leaders, according to an invitation obtained by The Hill.

The event will mark the first official use of the redesigned Rose Garden patio, which has been paved over and outfitted with tables, umbrellas, and chairs reminiscent of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle called it “the hottest place to be in Washington, or perhaps the world,” adding that Trump plans to host many similar gatherings.

Among the high-profile guests: Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, OpenAI founder Sam Altman, and Google leaders Sergey Brin and Sundar Pichai. Also expected are Oracle CEO Safra Catz, Blue Origin CEO David Limp, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra, and OpenAI President Greg Brockman.

The list extends further to Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadive, Palantir CTO Shyam Sankar, Scale AI founder Alexandr Wang, and several other Silicon Valley figures. David Sacks, Trump’s newly named White House czar for artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency, will also attend, alongside Jared Isaacman of Shift4.

Notably absent from the invitation is Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who split with Trump earlier this year after serving briefly as a top adviser, according to the report.

The dinner follows an earlier White House session on artificial intelligence led by first lady Melania Trump. The event underscores Trump’s effort to court top executives and reset relations with Silicon Valley after his 2024 election victory.

Several companies represented at the gathering have already scaled back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to align with the administration’s priorities.