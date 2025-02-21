WATCH TV LIVE

Uber CEO: 'Very Supportive' of Trump's 'No Tax on Tips'

Friday, 21 February 2025 06:55 PM EST

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has come out in support of President Donald Trump’s goal of eliminating taxes on tips, Reuters reported.

Speaking at a conference hosted by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in Miami on Friday, Khosrowshahi said, “I think the president has said he believes in no taxes on tips generally. We think it's a terrific idea and we will be very, very supportive of that initiative.”

Trump spoke at the same conference a day earlier and said, “I'll be working with the Republican Congress to pass the largest tax cuts in American history," Trump said. “We're going to dramatically cut taxes for families and for workers and for companies, including no tax on tips and hopefully no tax on Social Security and no tax on overtime.”

The president first announced his plan in the spring of 2024 while campaigning in Nevada, a state heavily reliant on service industry workers. “For those hotel workers and people that get tips, you’re going to be very happy. Because when I get to office, we are going to not charge taxes on tips,” Trump said during a rally in Las Vegas. Six months later the president returned to Vegas and credited his idea with helping him win The Silver State.

If Trump’s tax plan comes to fruition, it will impact roughly 3% of American families, according to a September 2024 report from the Budget Lab at Yale, a nonpartisan policy research center. “We estimate that less than 3% of families would benefit from a broad-based income tax deduction for tips in 2026. 

"The average tax cut for families who benefit would be roughly $1,700, though for bottom-quintile families that number is $200.” The study also noted that only 4% of families actually reported tips to the IRS to begin with.

Many tech leaders have warmed to Trump at the ouset of his second term and have sought to work with the president to find share goals. In December, Uber and Khosrowshahi himself contributed $1 million each to Trump’s inaugural fund.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 




Friday, 21 February 2025 06:55 PM
