Trump: Tariffs 'Going Very Well' Despite Selloff; US Will 'Boom'

By    |   Thursday, 03 April 2025 03:55 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said Thursday that his tariff rollout is “going very well,” adding that “our country is going to boom.”

Trump made the remarks to reporters amid a massive selloff of stocks on Thursday while leaving the White House, CNBC reported. Trump left Washington for Florida. 

“The markets are going to boom, the stock is going to boom, the country is going to boom,” Trump said. “The rest of the world wants to see, is there any way they can make a deal?”

On Wednesday, Trump announced his much-anticipated reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries designed to reset global trade and return manufacturing to the United States. Declaring it "Liberation Day," Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all imports, regardless of their country of origin.

The Dow dropped more than 1,600 points by late Thursday afternoon and the S&P had lost 4%, putting the day on track to be the worst since September 2022, according to CNBC. Trump and his administration have warned of short-term pain in the markets.

However, Trump on Thursday touted the $7 trillion in investment pledges he said have come from some companies in recent weeks.

“You’ll see how it’s going to turn out. Our country is going to boom,” he said.

In a social media post earlier Thursday, Trump said the financial outlook for the country will be "bigger, better, and more resilient than ever."

"The operation is over! The patient lived, and is healing. The prognosis is that the patient will be far stronger, bigger, better, and more resilient than ever before. Make America Great Again!!!" Trump posted to Truth Social on Thursday morning.

