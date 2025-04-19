Trump Aides Exploit Navarro's Absence to Halt Tariffs

Two top Trump advisers seized a rare moment without Peter Navarro in the Oval Office to persuade President Donald Trump to temporarily ease tariffs, a surprise move aimed at calming jittery financial markets, The Wall Street Journal reported.

As financial markets spiraled on April 9, two key members of President Donald Trump's economic team made a bold move. With trade adviser Peter Navarro — an unwavering proponent of tariffs — occupied elsewhere in the White House, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick seized the opportunity to pause the administration's global tariff rollout temporarily.

Navarro, a constant presence around the Oval Office since Trump's "Liberation Day" event, had vigorously lobbied the president to stay the course on tariffs. But that morning, he was away from the West Wing for a meeting with economic adviser Kevin Hassett. According to multiple people familiar with the matter, Bessent and Lutnick moved quickly to meet with Trump before Navarro could intervene.

Their meeting wasn't on the president's schedule. But they made their case: a short-term tariff pause could stabilize the markets. The stock market had plunged after Trump's tariffs took effect on April 2, and bond markets—typically a safe haven—had begun to sell off, signaling broader economic anxiety.

The two secretaries convinced Trump of the urgency, and he acted immediately. While Bessent and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt prepared a public statement, Trump posted a message to Truth Social announcing the tariff pause—catching Navarro by surprise.

"We needed everyone singing from the same song sheet," one person familiar with the exchange said.

Trump later explained the move, saying financial markets were "getting yippy" and that he was closely watching signs of instability in the bond market. Just hours earlier, he had posted on Truth Social urging the public to "stay cool," hinting that he might not shift course.

A spokesperson for Bessent defended the strategy, saying, "The president's team is working hard to implement the America First Trade Agenda for the American people. Those who aim to divide the president's team on trade seek to undermine our administration's goal of uplifting hardworking Americans."

Lutnick's spokesman rejected the notion of division. "The notion that we are playing Gossip Girl games is simply false—we are fully focused on implementing President Trump's vision," he said.

Navarro responded by text, saying, "More mischief from anonymous sources seeking to divide and conquer the trade team."

White House spokesman Kush Desai emphasized unity. "President Trump has assembled an all-star trade and economic team to implement his America First agenda and finally address our country's national emergency of persistent trade deficits," Desai said. "Every member of the Trump administration is playing from one playbook, President Trump's playbook."

The episode highlights how quickly alliances shift inside Trump's White House. Bessent and Lutnick had previously battled for the Treasury job during the transition. Despite objections from Elon Musk, Bessent prevailed while Lutnick took charge of the Commerce Department's trade initiatives.

Navarro, a controversial figure who rejoined Trump's team after serving a prison sentence, remains a dominant voice on trade. Though polarizing, he continues to shape Trump's policy direction, reflecting their shared hard-line stance on China and global trade.