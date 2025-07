President Donald Trump is pushing for a minimum tariff of 15%-20% in any deal with the European Union, the Financial Times reported Friday, adding that the administration is now looking at a reciprocal tariff rate that exceeds 10%, even if a deal is reached.

Trump has also been unmoved by the latest EU offer to reduce car tariffs, and would keep duties on the sector at 25% as planned, the report said citing unnamed sources.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.