Save America PAC Responds to Trump's Jan. 6 Panel Subpoena

Donald Trump's Save America PAC rushed to his defense on Friday, issuing a fundraising email that condemns the House Jan. 6 committee's decision to subpoena the former president.

"The January 6th Unselect Committee just voted to SUBPOENA the 45th President of the United States. 18 DAYS before the Midterm Elections, America is truly a Nation in decline," the email read.

"Instead of using their final days in power to better America, the Democrats are coming after OUR President and demeaning our great Country at YOUR expense. They have no interest in leading our great Nation. They are bitter, power-hungry, and desperate to win in November," it added.

The political action committee also pointed out past probes into Trump that it said have come up empty, including the Robert Mueller investigation, two impeachment trials and the alleged FBI spying on his 2016 presidential campaign.

"Stand with President Trump," the message further pleads.

The fundraising email serves as the second response directly affiliated with the former president to the Jan. 6 panel, which issued a letter to Trump's lawyers demanding his testimony under oath by Nov. 14.

In addition, the committee is seeking from Trump all sensitive documents and private communications with relevant individuals related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

"We recognize that a subpoena to a former president is a significant and historic action," wrote committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo. "We do not take this action lightly."

"In short, you were at the center of the first and only effort by any U.S. president to overturn an election and obstruct the peaceful transition of power, ultimately culminating in a bloody attack on our own Capitol and on the Congress itself," the two wrote.

Earlier Friday, Trump lawyer David Warrington issued a statement condemning the subpoena, The Associated Press reported.

"We understand that, once again, flouting norms and appropriate and customary process, the committee has publicly released a copy of its subpoena," Warrington said. "As with any similar matter, we will review and analyze it and will respond as appropriate to this unprecedented action."