Woman Charged With Threatening Judge Who Granted Trump Special Master Request

A Texas woman has been arrested on federal charges after she allegedly threatened U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon, who approved the special master appointment in the document dispute between the Department or Justice and former President Donald Trump.

According to the Sept. 6 affidavit, an FBI agent's report says that Tiffani Shea Gish left three threatening and vulgar voicemails for Cannon using the pseudonym Evelyn Salt, a character in the movie "Salt."

Gish reportedly told Cannon that "Donald Trump has been disqualified long ago, and he's marked for assassination, you're helping him, ma'am."

Gish faces two charges related to threatening a federal official. She has been ordered to be detained pending trial after her initial court appearance.

Five weeks have passed since the FBI's Aug. 8 search of Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, in which federal officials reportedly seized 11 sets of highly sensitive materials that may have contained "classified" or "top secret" markings.

It is still unknown, however, how many, if any, of the documents being stored at Trump's Florida home had been previously declassified, before Trump left the White House in January 2021.

Last week, Cannon granted the Trump team's request for a special master to execute an independent review of the presidential materials in question.

DOJ is appealing Cannon's ruling.

According to the criminal complaint involving Gish, the accused apparently suffers from "severe mental impairments with symptoms including paranoia and delusions."

Also, the criminal complaint says Gish admitted making the calls and telling authorities she was the only one with access to the phone that left messages for the judge.

According to Axios, the other Gish voicemails earmarked for Cannon included the following statements:

Message #1: "I'm also Trump's hitman, so consider it a bullet to your head from Donald Trump himself."

Message #2: "You [expletive] up one [expletive] thing for me ... I'm going to take my ass to [expletive] Florida, and I'm going to personally throw a bullet to your [expletive] head in front of your kids."

On Tuesday, Gish will reportedly participate in a competency hearing.