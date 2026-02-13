Trump Wants New Smithsonian Portrait to Reflect Both Terms

President Donald Trump wants the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery to commission a new presidential portrait to replace one that was completed after his first term but never exhibited, reports the New York Times.

Official presidential portraits are typically commissioned during or shortly after a president’s time in office and are eventually displayed at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery as part of its permanent exhibition, "America’s Presidents," to commemorate their service, a gallery spokeswoman told the Times.

Trump’s portrait was never shown to the public because he ran for office again.

"President Trump was appreciative of the portrait created for his 45th term and looks forward to seeing the completion of a portrait that will encapsulate both his 45th and 47th presidential terms," a White House spokesman, Davis Ingle, confirmed in a statement.

A spokeswoman for the gallery told the Times she was unaware of a request from the White House.

The widow of the artist who painted Trump’s first portrait told the Times that Trump had spoken "warmly" of the portrait.

"What sets this portrait by Ron [Sherr] apart is that he captured Trump’s movement, energy and feeling of absolute resolve," said Lois Sherr.

She said the final result featured Trump standing in front of the White House and a multitude of American flags.

"Ron was struck, time and again, that the strongest images were those of Trump at his rallies," Sherr said. "He always felt that Donald Trump looked the most energized and presidential in those pictures."

White House officials reportedly said Trump regards the previous portrait as "a vestige of his first term," and that he believes "it would be more appropriate for a newly commissioned portrait to represent his entire time in office."