Trump Slams Special Counsel Smith's Gag Order Request

Donald Trump lashed out on Wednesday at the request by Special Counsel Jack Smith last week for a narrow gag order on the former president in the criminal case accusing him of attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

"Deranged Jack Smith's gag order request would make it impossible for me to speak negatively about Crooked Joe Biden, and other subjects of incompetence," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "How ridiculous! No more FIRST AMENDMENT?"

Smith said in a filing in U.S. District Court on Friday, in asking for the narrow gag order, that Trump "has an established practice of issuing inflammatory public statements targeted at individuals or institutions that present an obstacle or challenge to him."

Trump's supporters have joined the former president in portraying attempts to rein in his statements on the various indictments against him as a blatant violation of his free speech rights.