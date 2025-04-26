NY Times/Siena College Poll: Trump Overreaching, 54 Percent Say

Voters in a New York Times/Siena College poll say President Donald Trump has overreached with his efforts in expanding executive power, with even those who approve of the job he is doing say that they see the early months of his administration as being "chaotic" and "scary."

The poll, conducted of 913 voters from April 21-24, shows Trump's overall approval rating at 42%, and gives him low marks on some of the top issues that got him reelected, including immigration and the economy, reports The New York Times Friday.

Most of the respondents said they support deportations, but only 43% said they approve of how Trump has been managing the economy this term.

The drop comes after Trump's pursuit of tariffs, which has been opposed by 55% of voters, including 63% of independents.

Voters also said he has "gone too far" on several issues, including immigration enforcement, cuts to the federal workforce, and his tariffs, with independents and Democrats agreeing he has overreached.

But overall, 54% said Trump is "exceeding the powers available to him," including 62% of independent voters and 16% of Republicans.

Meanwhile, the poll showed that 40% of Republicans said that they think presidents should be able to do what they deem best, even by working against the rules, but 8% of those approving of Trump deemed his actions "a unique threat to our system of government."

About half the voters, though, said they do not approve of Trump's handling of international trade, the Russia-Ukraine war, the federal workforce, and the case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the migrant deported to an El Salvador prison.

But 68% said the United States benefits from alliances and trade and 24% said the country is harmed by such alliances.

Those polled also said they oppose Trump's executive order on DEI initiatives and 44% of voters said they do not believe the president "understands the problems facing people like you."

Majorities also said there should be limits put on the powers Trump has used, including:

61%, including 33% of Republicans, said tariffs should not be imposed without congressional authorization.

54%, including 26% of Republicans, said a president should not be able to end programs enacted by Congress.

63%, with 40% of Republicans, said the president should not be able to deport legal immigrants protesting Israel.

73%, with 56% of Republicans did not agree with sending American citizens to prison in El Salvador, which Trump says he has considered.

76%, including 61% of Republicans, said presidents should not be able to ignore the Supreme Court.

50% said his acts on the nation's political and economic systems are a "bad thing," but 36% said the changes are good.

The New York Times' poll follows a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll showing that nearly 2 of 3 Americans disapprove of how Trump has handled tariffs, and that 64% disapprove of his efforts to raise import taxes, compared with 34% who approve, according to the poll conducted over the past week.

Most polled also said that tariffs will affect inflation negatively, including 90% of Democrats, 74% of independents, and 47% of Republicans.

The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

The Post-ABC-Ipsos poll was conducted April 18 to April 22 among 2,464 U.S. adults.