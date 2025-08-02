Senate Defers to Trump on Sanctions Against Russia

Republican senators are preparing to leave Washington without passing a significant sanctions bill against Russia, leaving President Donald Trump fully responsible for deciding whether to impose severe economic penalties on Russian President Vladimir Putin if he refuses to halt his war on Ukraine, The Hill reported.

Trump has issued an Aug. 8 deadline for Putin to stop military action or face tariffs targeting countries importing Russian oil. Highlighting this stance, Trump recently announced a 25% tariff on Indian imports due to India’s significant purchases of Russian energy. The proposed Senate bill would have authorized tariffs as high as 500%, marking a substantial escalation in economic pressure on Moscow.

While several Senate Republicans, particularly those with hawkish positions on Ukraine, wanted a vote on sanctions before the monthlong recess, the decision to delay legislation leaves Trump with considerable discretion.

“I think he’s going to be very careful about what he does,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., adding, “But I think he is clearly disappointed in Putin and I think he is now coming around to recognizing that many of us were right.”

Democrats, however, remain skeptical about Trump’s willingness to enact harsh penalties against Putin. Even Trump himself expressed uncertainty about their effectiveness.

“I don’t know that sanctions bother him,” Trump said. “You know? They know about sanctions. I know better than anybody about sanctions, and tariffs, and everything else. I don’t know if that has any effect. But we’re going to do it.”

The president also underscored the gravity of the situation by ordering nuclear submarines to the region following provocative nuclear threats from Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's deputy chair of the security council. Trump cautioned on Truth Social, stating, “Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences. I hope this will not be one of those instances.”

Trump’s special envoy for peace missions, Steve Witkoff, is expected to visit Russia following a diplomatic stop in Israel. Trump called Russia’s ongoing actions against Ukraine “disgusting” and reiterated the looming sanctions deadline.

The sanctions bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., aimed to cripple Russia’s war capabilities by significantly reducing its oil revenues.

“We propose in our bill 500 percent. If it’s 250 percent, I could live with it. Even if it’s 100 percent, possibly,” Blumenthal said. “But you ought to impose bone-crushing sanctions that will stop them from fueling Russia’s war machine.”

Senate Republicans expressed varying degrees of urgency. Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., emphasized the need for tougher sanctions, while Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., argued the bill should be ready for rapid deployment.

“I think having that tool in your tool chest, ready to go, would be a good thing and keep the pressure on Russia,” Daines said.

Despite the delay, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., noted that Trump’s tariff decision against India already demonstrated tangible effects, prompting Indian state oil refiners to pause Russian oil imports.

“Clearly, India was paying attention,” Shaheen said. “I think it’s positive progress that the president is looking at ways in which he can put more pressure on Russia.”