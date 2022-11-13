Trump Blames McConnell for GOP Race Losses

Former President Donald Trump blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Sunday after Republicans lost the chance to take control of the Senate.

On his Truth Social account, Trump posted: "It’s Mitch McConnell’s fault. Spending money to defeat great Republican candidates instead of backing Blake Masters and others was a big mistake. Giving 4 Trillion Dollars to the Radical Left for the Green New Deal, not Infrastructure, was an even bigger mistake. He blew the Midterms, and everyone despises him and his otherwise lovely wife, Coco Chow!"

Trump was referring to McConnell spending millions of dollars to support incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, who ran against a more conservative Republican, Kelly Tshibaka, while pulling money from the Arizona race in which Republican Blake Masters took on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly.

Republicans lost the chance to take back control of the Senate when Democrats clinched a seat in Nevada. A runoff for the Georgia election on Dec. 6 will determine whether the Senate split will be 50-50 or if the Democrats will have 51 seats.