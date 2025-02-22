Trump Moves to Sell Pelosi Federal Building in SF

President Donald Trump is moving forward with plans to sell off multiple federal properties in Northern California, including the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building and a historic structure at 50 United Nations Plaza, ABC 7 reported.

The administration argues that offloading the buildings will reduce maintenance costs, and it is opting to lease office space for federal workers instead.

However, critics see the move as political retaliation.

"It's another example of how he is coming after Democrats. He's coming after California, and it's all about payback," said former Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif. She also questioned the financial logic behind the plan, arguing that leasing office space would ultimately be more expensive due to rising rent costs and property taxes.

Also on the list for potential sale is a federal building in San Bruno that houses national immigration archives. The building is named after Rep. Leo Ryan, who was killed in the 1978 Jonestown massacre.

In addition to property sales, Trump's latest executive order targets the Presidio Trust, the agency managing the 1,500-acre Presidio Park in San Francisco. The order seeks to "dramatically" downsize the federal government by eliminating what it deems "unnecessary" agencies, including the Trust.

The Presidio Trust, established in 1996, has been financially self-sustaining since 2013, relying on lease revenues instead of federal funding. In response to the executive order, the agency stated it would continue operations as usual and submit a report to the Office of Management and Budget within two weeks, as required.

In response to the order, the Presidio Trust proclaimed its commitment to its mission: "We are confident that our activities are all statutorily based."

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-Calif., swiftly condemned the move. Pelosi, who secured $200 million in federal funds for Presidio maintenance in 2023, emphasized that the Trust is protected by law.

"The Presidio Trust is statutory, and it has been protected from assaults over time by its statutory strength," Pelosi's office stated. "We will be carefully reviewing the language of the President's executive order and its purpose."

Former Sen. Barbara Boxer, D-Calif., also criticized the administration.

"I would say to this administration, whether it's President Trump or Musk or all those DOGE people, that when something is a raging success, 'Keep your hands off it,'" Boxer said.

The executive order has sparked fears that unspent federal funds allocated for the Presidio under the Inflation Reduction Act could be rescinded.

While some, such as former Presidio trustee Marie Hurabiell, believe the executive order is merely a fact-finding effort, local residents expressed concern about potential changes.

"I think that's shameful. We need more park space in this city," said San Francisco resident Jeff Daniel. "This has wonderful resources for folks who live here, folks who work here, for visitors, for tourists. It brings a lot of tourists and tourist dollars to the city as well."