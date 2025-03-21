Trump Pulls Security Clearances for Biden, Kamala Harris

President Donald Trump on Friday rescinded the security clearances for former President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and others, according to a memorandum issued by the White House.

The Republican president faced Clinton in the 2016 presidential election and Harris in last year's election.

“I have determined that it is no longer in the national interest for the following individuals to access classified information,” Trump wrote in the memorandum sent to all executive departments and agency heads before naming all of the individuals affected.

The list includes former Secretary of State Antony Blinken and former Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco and "any other member of Joe R. Biden's family," he wrote.

The individuals named in the memo have been central figures in various investigations, prosecutions, or political opposition to Trump during and after his first term. New York Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, for example, were involved in civil and criminal cases against the former president in New York.

Former Republican congressional lawmakers Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney served on the House January 6th Committee, while Jake Sullivan and Blinken were among the most senior officials in the current Biden administration.