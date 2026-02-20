Trump Posts That SCOTUS Ruling Boosts Tariff Power

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Friday that the Supreme Court decision striking down his tariffs actually made "a President's ability to both regulate Trade, and impose TARIFFS, more powerful and crystal clear, rather than less."

Speaking with reporters at the White House about the ruling, Trump simultaneously posted a pair of lengthy messages arguing that the court, while limiting his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), confirmed even broader executive trade authority.

"To show you how ridiculous the opinion is, the Court said that I'm not allowed to charge even $1 DOLLAR to any Country under IEEPA... But I am allowed to cut off any and all Trade or Business with that same Country, even imposing a Foreign Country destroying embargo," Trump wrote. "How nonsensical is that?"

Trump argued that if the president can block or embargo trade entirely, it defies logic to claim he cannot impose a tariff or licensing fee.

"What license has ever been issued without the right to charge a fee?" he asked.

The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that Trump exceeded his authority under IEEPA when he imposed sweeping "reciprocal" tariffs after declaring national emergencies tied to drug trafficking and trade imbalances.

However, Trump pointed to Justice Brett Kavanaugh's dissent, which emphasized that other federal statutes provide ample authority for presidential tariffs.

As Trump highlighted in his post, Kavanaugh wrote that "numerous other federal statutes authorize the President to impose tariffs and might justify most (if not all) of the tariffs issued in this case," citing the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (Section 232), the Trade Act of 1974 (Sections 122, 201, and 301) and the Tariff Act of 1930 (Section 338).

"Thank you Justice Kavanaugh!" Trump wrote.

Trump announced that, effective immediately, all national security tariffs under Section 232 and existing Section 301 tariffs remain in place.

He also said he would sign an order imposing a 10% global tariff under Section 122, on top of existing duties, and initiate new Section 301 investigations targeting unfair trade practices.

"Based on longstanding Law and Hundreds of Victories to the contrary, the Supreme Court did not overrule TARIFFS, they merely overruled a particular use of IEEPA TARIFFS," Trump wrote.

"The ability to block, embargo, restrict, license, or impose any other condition on a Foreign Country's ability to conduct Trade with the United States under IEEPA, has been fully confirmed by this decision."

In a second post, Trump blasted the ruling as "deeply disappointing" and thanked Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Kavanaugh for their dissents. He accused foreign nations of celebrating prematurely.

"Foreign Countries that have been ripping us off for years are ecstatic, and dancing in the streets — But they won't be dancing for long!" he wrote.

Trump also defended tariffs as central to his economic and national security agenda, pointing to stock market gains, reduced fentanyl trafficking and diplomatic leverage in ending international conflicts.

"All of those TARIFFS remain," he wrote, adding that stronger statutory alternatives will now be used to protect American workers and industries.

"MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"