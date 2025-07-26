Trump Scolds Europe: 'Get Your Act Together'

President Donald Trump scolded European leaders on Friday saying they need to “get their act together” when it comes to unfettered immigration.

Speaking to reporters after landing in Glasgow, Scotland, Trump touched on some of his upcoming trade initiatives before being asked by a reporter if he thought that curtailing immigration in Europe was analogous to his own priorities in the U.S. The president responded by first chastising Europe for its fixation on green energy.

“I'll say two things to Europe — Stop with the windmills. You’re ruining your countries. I mean it, it’s so sad. You fly over and you see these windmills all over the place, ruining your beautiful fields, valleys, and killing your birds. If they’re stuck in the oceans, ruining your oceans," he said.

When it came to immigration, Trump said Europe is playing with fire by letting millions of immigrants in who don't share their values.

“There’s a couple things I could say, but on immigration, you’d better get your act together or you’re not going to have Europe anymore. You’ve got to get your act together. And as you know, last month we had nobody entering our country. And we took out a lot of bad people that got there with [former President Joe] Biden. But you’re allowing it to happen to your country. And you’ve got to stop this horrible invasion that’s happening to many countries in Europe. Some leaders have not let it happen. And they’re not getting to proper credit. This immigration is killing Europe,” Trump added.

The president and his son Eric then golfed with the U.S. ambassador to Britain, Warren Stephens, amidst hundreds of protestors that came together to voice their displeasure at Trump and U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer for signing a trade deal with the United States. The Trump family took over the Turnberry course in 2014 and the president called it “the best course in the world” when asked by a reporter if it needed its infrastructure improved.

Trump is scheduled to meet with several European leaders on his trip including EU chief Ursula von der Leyen. Trump called the pending arrangement “the biggest deal of them all if we make it.” The president said that while negotiations will be intense, noting at least 20 different sticking points that need to be worked out, he remained optimistic. “With the European Union I think we have a good 50/50 chance. That’s a lot.”