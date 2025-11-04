Trump: Joe Scarborough's Ratings 'Down the Tubes!'

President Donald Trump blasted MSNBC host Joe Scarborough in a Truth Social post, writing, "Wow! Joe Scarborough's Television Ratings are really bad."

Trump added, "They have gone, as they say, 'down the tubes,' as has the rest of MSNBC. It's a beautiful thing to watch!"

Recent audience figures indicate Joe Scarborough's "Morning Joe" maintains an unremarkable position within MSNBC's broader lineup.

Data from USTVDB show the morning program averaging roughly 576,000 total viewers with a 0.18 household rating for the month ending Aug. 31.

The figures place the show comfortably within MSNBC's stable core of returning programs but well below the network's primetime leaders, which often attract double or triple that audience.

The viewership pattern highlights a structural challenge common to political talk shows that rely heavily on commentary rather than breaking news.

"Morning Joe" benefits from a loyal base that tunes in for Scarborough's extended roundtable discussions, yet the numbers suggest limited reach beyond that habitual audience.

The numbers reflect that the performance of "Morning Joe" has failed to show growth despite high-visibility election coverage and frequent on-air political guests.

The network is rebranding to MS NOW on Nov. 15, because parent company NBCUniversal is spinning off its cable networks, including MSNBC, into a new company and dropping the NBC name.