WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | scarborough | msnbc | ratings

Trump: Joe Scarborough's Ratings 'Down the Tubes!'

By    |   Tuesday, 04 November 2025 11:40 AM EST

President Donald Trump blasted MSNBC host Joe Scarborough in a Truth Social post, writing, "Wow! Joe Scarborough's Television Ratings are really bad."

Trump added, "They have gone, as they say, 'down the tubes,' as has the rest of MSNBC. It's a beautiful thing to watch!"

Recent audience figures indicate Joe Scarborough's "Morning Joe" maintains an unremarkable position within MSNBC's broader lineup.

Data from USTVDB show the morning program averaging roughly 576,000 total viewers with a 0.18 household rating for the month ending Aug. 31.

The figures place the show comfortably within MSNBC's stable core of returning programs but well below the network's primetime leaders, which often attract double or triple that audience.

The viewership pattern highlights a structural challenge common to political talk shows that rely heavily on commentary rather than breaking news.

"Morning Joe" benefits from a loyal base that tunes in for Scarborough's extended roundtable discussions, yet the numbers suggest limited reach beyond that habitual audience.

The numbers reflect that the performance of "Morning Joe" has failed to show growth despite high-visibility election coverage and frequent on-air political guests.

The network is rebranding to MS NOW on Nov. 15, because parent company NBCUniversal is spinning off its cable networks, including MSNBC, into a new company and dropping the NBC name.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump blasted MSNBC host Joe Scarborough in a Truth Social post, writing, "Wow! Joe Scarborough's Television Ratings are really bad."
trump, scarborough, msnbc, ratings
213
2025-40-04
Tuesday, 04 November 2025 11:40 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved