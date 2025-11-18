Trump Designates Saudi Arabia as 'Major, Non-NATO Ally'

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said Saudi Arabia was being designated as a "major, non-NATO ally."

"We're taking our military cooperation to even greater heights by formally designating Saudi Arabia as a major, non-NATO ally, which is something that is very important to them," Trump said at a dinner with the Saudi Crown Prince.

“I’m just telling you for the first time because I wanted to keep a little secret for tonight,” the president added.

The agreement marks the latest sign of warming ties between Washington and Riyadh during the crown prince’s visit. Earlier Tuesday, Trump and bin Salman announced that Saudi Arabia plans to invest $1 trillion in the United States.