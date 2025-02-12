WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | russia | ukraine | negotiations

Trump Keeps Ukraine-Russia Cards Close to Chest

Wednesday, 12 February 2025 07:15 PM EST

President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, would not say whether Ukraine or Russia is an "equal member" in peace negotiations.

After noting to the press he hopes for a "ceasefire in the not-too-distant future," he responded to the press, "it's an interesting question" whether Ukraine is an equal member in peace negotiations.

"I think they have to make peace," he replied. "Their people are being killed, and I think they have to make peace. I said that was not a good war to go into, and I think they have to make peace. That's what I think."

When asked if he supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ceding territory as part of peace negotiations, the president reponed, "He's gonna have to do what he has to do, but ... his poll numbers aren't particularly great to put it mildly."

Trump then noted that Ukraine has been "savaged," and they've been loaned "$350 billion" by the United States and "$100 billion" from Europe. He later added that the U.S. is looking to secure its loan, noting that Ukraine has rare Earth minerals and oil and gas.

Quoting Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Trump said it was "unlikely" Ukraine would return to its pre-2014 borders before Russia annexed Crimea.

Newsfront
