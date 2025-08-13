Trump Summit With Putin, Zelenskyy Could Happen Next Week

French President Emmanuel Macron said President Donald Trump is planning a "future trilateral meeting" with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Macron said it could happen "soon." CBS News reported the trilateral meeting could occur as soon as next week and that the U.S. is working on a site for that meeting to take place.

Macron said Trump was “very clear” in a meeting with European leaders that the U.S. wants to achieve a ceasefire at the summit with Putin in Alaska on Friday.

Macron made the comments after the virtual meeting between Trump, Zelenskyy and other European leaders. Macron added that Trump had been clear that “territorial issues relating to Ukraine ... will only be negotiated by the Ukrainian president.”

Following his meeting with the Russian leader, Trump will also “seek a future trilateral meeting” — one involving Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy, Macron said.

“I think that’s a very important point in this regard. And we hope that it can be held in Europe, in a neutral country that is acceptable to all parties,” Macron said.

