Trump Lauds Rubio's Significant Poll Lead in Senate Race

Former President Donald Trump applauded Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., for his double-digit lead in a recent poll regarding his reelection, an 11-point lead over Rep. Val Demings, a Democrat.

Trump is planning to headline a rally for Rubio next week.

"Wow, Senator Marco Rubio has taken an 11 point lead in his run against a weak on crime Radical Left Impeacher, someone who is incapable of doing the job that needs to be done, since we announced the Big Rally for him on the following Sunday (November 6th) in Miami. He deserves to win, and win BIG. See you at the Rally!!!" Trump posted on Truth Social.

Demings served as an impeachment manager during Trump's first impeachment in early 2020.