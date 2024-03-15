Trump Moves to Swiftly Reshape RNC, More Changes Planned

As former President Donald Trump has quickly overhauled the Republican National Committee, there are even more changes coming to the GOP.

Two new leaders — handpicked by former President Donald Trump — were selected last Friday to oversee the RNC.

Trump ally Michael Whatley, chair of the North Carolina Republican Party and the RNC's general counsel, was elected as the RNC's chair, and Lara Trump, the former president's daughter-in-law, was elected co-chair.

The Hill noted the RNC, under the new leadership, has made significant staffing changes by bringing in new people for senior leadership positions, firing some staffers, and asking others to reapply for their jobs.

The staffing changes include bringing in Chris LaCivita, who worked as a top adviser on the Trump campaign, to oversee the RNC's day-to-day operations. In addition, Sean Cairncross will serve as the RNC's chief operating officer, according to The Hill.

Charlie Spies, a GOP lawyer, will serve as chief counsel. Christina Bobb, a former One America News host, will be senior counsel for election integrity. Bill McGinley, an attorney who served in the Trump administration, will be the RNC's outside counsel for election integrity, the news outlet said.

Whatley detailed some of the reasons behind staffing changes and what's planned in a letter to RNC members, obtained by The Hill.

"Our efforts will include reaching out to voters we have been habitually missing to ensure that we are growing our vote share and nobody is slipping through the cracks," Whatley said. "Importantly, we will be encouraging Republicans to bank their vote, while also growing our vote share to turn out more Republican voters than ever before."

Whatley also said there will be added attention given to election integrity efforts.

And NPR reported that Whatley told staff there will be a new focus on organizing communities that are not traditionally considered Republican.