Trump Rips Pardoned Rep. Cuellar for 'Lack of Loyalty'

Four days after pardoning Rep. Henry Cuellar, President Donald Trump blasted the Texas congressman for "a lack of loyalty" by saying he would run for reelection as a Democrat.

In a fiery Sunday morning post on Truth Social, Trump said Democrats under former President Joe Biden "always use extreme force and jail-time to destroy their political opponent," and added they sought to put Cuellar and his wife, Imelda, in prison for 15 years.

Trump argued the prosecution was political retaliation because Cuellar supported border security and opposed "illegals pouring into our Country, totally unchecked and unvetted."

Trump said on Truth Social that he decided to grant "a Full and Complete Pardon" after reading what he called a "beautiful letter" written by the congressman's daughters, who described the toll the case had taken on their family and pleaded for compassion.

The daughters' letter portrayed the Cuellars as devout, civic-minded, and committed to public service. They wrote of "sleepless nights" and an "overwhelming" burden as their parents faced accusations in a high-profile case.

The letter credited their father with helping veterans, supporting small businesses, strengthening Border Patrol and law enforcement, and backing U.S. oil and gas to promote American energy independence.

Their mother, the daughters wrote, volunteered at church, cared for elderly relatives into their final years, and has shown "kindness and grace" through the ordeal.

They also emphasized that Rep. Cuellar sought guidance "long before any accusation was made," saying he obtained a written legal opinion and two separate House Ethics Committee opinions concluding his actions were lawful and consistent with his duties as a member of Congress.

Trump said he never spoke with the Cuellars or their daughters but felt "very good about fighting for a family that was tormented," adding he believed he had done "a very good, perhaps life saving, thing."

Then, Trump said, Cuellar announced he would seek reelection "as a Democrat," continuing to work with "the same Radical Left" Trump says targeted him.

"Oh well, next time, no more Mr. Nice guy!" Trump wrote roughly an hour after sharing the daughters' letter.

The pardon wiped out federal charges that had accused Cuellar and his wife of accepting money in exchange for advancing the interests of an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico. The couple's trial had been set for April. Cuellar has denied wrongdoing.

Cuellar filed for reelection in the 2026 cycle as a Democrat, with CNN's Manu Raju quoting him as saying there was no deal with the White House for the pardon. Raju reported Cuellar criticized the "far left" and vowed to defeat a primary challenger.

The congressman has called on House Republicans to investigate the prosecutors who brought the case against him.

Newsmax Wires contributed to this story.