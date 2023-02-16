Trump to Sen. Rick Scott: No Cuts for Social Security, Medicare

Former President Donald Trump warned Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., on Thursday not to support funding cuts for Social Security or Medicare.

Conservative advocacy group Club for Growth this week issued an endorsement for Scott's reelection campaign and backed him against what the organization called "false" criticism by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who beat Scott in a battle for the GOP leadership post in November.

"Bad news for Senator Rick Scott of Florida! Club for NO Growth just announced they are going to back him, and without my backing them, an Endorsement from them is the kiss of death," Trump wrote in a post on his social media platform Truth Social.

"Be careful, Rick, and most importantly, fight for Social Security and Medicare. There Will Be No Cuts!" Trump added in all-caps.

Trump made similar statements in criticizing Club for Growth in a post last week, saying: "The Club for NO Growth, an assemblage of political misfits, globalists, and losers, fought me incessantly and rather viciously during my presidential run in 2016. They said I couldn't win, I did, and won even bigger in 2020, with millions of more votes than '16, but the Election was Rigged & Stolen," repeating unsupported claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Scott told Politico in a statement this week that he's "proud" to be endorsed by Club for Growth.

"The establishment in Washington has failed and they're the only ones who don't realize it," Scott said. "We need more champions in Washington who are willing to fight the status quo and work to rescue America from the failures of Joe Biden, Democrats, and the Washington establishment."