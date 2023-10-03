×
Tags: trump | republicans | fighting | radical left | democrats

Trump: GOP Should Fight 'Radical Left Democrats'

By    |   Tuesday, 03 October 2023 02:48 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump posted on social media to remind Republicans who they should be fighting.

Trump commented before the scheduled House vote on whether to remove House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from his position.

"Why is it that Republicans are always fighting among themselves, why aren’t they fighting the Radical Left Democrats who are destroying our Country?" Trump posted Tuesday afternoon on Truth Social.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., filed a motion to vacate the chair, and a Tuesday vote on McCarthy’s future as speaker was scheduled.

Trump, the current front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, posted his comment on the second day of his civil fraud trial in New York City.

The former president said he will take the witness stand in New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil lawsuit "at the appropriate time."

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
