Trump Presses to Remove Abrego Garcia to Liberia

The Trump administration asked a federal judge Friday to lift court orders blocking the detention and removal of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, saying it is ready to deport him to Liberia, as ABC reported officials have already prepared a "mock itinerary" for a possible flight if the court clears the way.

The motion, filed March 20 in federal court in Maryland, seeks to dissolve injunctions that have prevented immigration authorities from detaining and removing Abrego Garcia.

Government lawyers wrote that the United States "presently stands ready, willing, and able" to remove him to Liberia and asked the court to rule by April 17.

The filing marks the administration's latest effort to move quickly in a case that has drawn scrutiny over both Abrego Garcia's past removal and the government's plans for where to send him next.

ABC reported that officials submitted a sworn declaration stating a contractor handling removals to Liberia had prepared a "mock itinerary" showing Abrego Garcia could be placed on a flight within five days of a court order.

Abrego Garcia, a native of El Salvador who had been living in Maryland with his wife and children, was deported last March to El Salvador's CECOT prison despite a 2019 order barring his deportation there because of fears of persecution.

He was later brought back to the United States to face human smuggling charges and pleaded not guilty.

The court filing says Abrego Garcia was paroled into the United States on June 6, 2025, to face criminal charges in the Middle District of Tennessee, released on bond in August, and then taken into ICE custody in Baltimore pending removal.

It also says an immigration judge later issued a nunc pro tunc order of removal designating El Salvador as the country of removal, effective as of October 2019.

Liberia is now central to the administration's argument.

The filing says Liberia agreed in October 2025 to accept Abrego Garcia and to provide diplomatic assurances regarding his treatment and status.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons decided to "disregard" Abrego Garcia's request to be sent to Costa Rica instead.

The dispute now turns on whether the judge will let the administration act on a removal plan it says is ready to go.