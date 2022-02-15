Rubio: Trump's Handling of Records 'Not a Crime'

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is dismissing concerns about former President Donald Trump's handling of his own administration’s records.

Rubio made his comments on Monday during an interview on the Fox News show, "Special Report with Bret Baier."

The Washington Post reported Monday that the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved multiple boxes last month from Trump's Florida residence after the records had been removed improperly from the White House.

The boxes, which contained documents and that should have been turned over to the agency, were recovered last month from Mar-a-Lago, three people familiar with the visit told then Post.

The Presidential Records Act requires the preservation of memos, letters, notes, emails, faxes, and other written communications related to a president's official duties.

Rubio said he is uncertain about Trump’s handling of the records.

"I don't know what's true and what's not, because they have made up so many stories about Donald Trump over the years," Rubio said. "Nowadays, in the mainstream media, you just need one source to smear Donald Trump, and maybe you don't even need that.

"So it's hard to tell anymore what really happened and what didn't. The documents that were in Mar-a-Lago by all accounts were turned over ... if the process wasn't followed there, then that there needs to be something that happens about that. It's not a crime, I don't believe."