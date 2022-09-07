×
Trump Slams FBI for 'Stealing' Medical Records: 'Days of the Soviet Union'

Donald Trump
Former President Donald Trump. (Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 September 2022 11:23 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed the FBI for "stealing" his "complete and highly confidential" medical file and history when it raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in August, comparing the agency to the Soviet Union.

"Not only did the FBI steal my Passports in the FBI Raid and Break-In of my home, Mar-a-Lago, but it has just been learned through court filings that they also improperly took my complete and highly confidential medical file and history, with all the bells and whistles (at least they'll see that I'm very healthy, an absolutely perfect physical specimen!), plus personal Tax Records (Illegal to take), and lawyer/client/privileged information, a definite NO, NO. Days of the Soviet Union!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

A federal judge on Monday revealed that Trump's medical records and documents related to his accounting information and taxes were seized during the FBI raid.

U.S. District Judge from the Southern District of Florida Aileen M. Cannon also granted Trump's request to appoint an independent arbiter known as a special master to review the materials seized from his complex.

"According to the Privilege Review Team's Report, the seized materials include medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information," Cannon wrote.

Her order halted the Justice Department's "taint" or "filter" team's review of seized records.

Newsfront
