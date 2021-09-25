Trump: Only 'Bad Call from a Doctor' Would Prevent 2024 Run

Former President Donald Trump said Friday that “a bad call from a doctor” would be one of the only reasons he would not seek the Oval Office in 2024.

When asked what would prevent him from running again during an interview Friday on America’s Voice News program “The Water Cooler,” Trump said he could think of only one thing.

“I guess a bad call from a doctor or something,” Trump told host David Brody. “Things happen through God, they happen. But I feel so good, and I hate what’s happening to our country.”

Trump then criticized President Joe Biden for ruining the country in 10 short months.

“Our country was in such a good position 10 months ago, and we are so bad now,” he said. “Our borders, you look at the drugs that are pouring in. I had that down to the lowest level in many, many decades, and now the drugs are pouring in, fentanyl, in particular pouring in through our southern border.”

A poll in May by Quinnipiac University found that 66 percent of Republicans want Trump to run again in 2024, and a like number believe the 2020 election was “stolen” by Biden and the Democrats.

"The numbers fly in the face of any predictions that Donald Trump's political future is in decline," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyist Tim Malloy said at the time. "By a substantial majority, Republicans: (1) believe the election was stolen from him, (2) want Trump to run again, and (3), if they can't vote for Trump, prefer someone who agrees with him."

Since leaving office, Trump has started a Political Action Committee, Save America, and is conducting his signature rallies as he did during the 2016 and 2020 races.

According to the FiveThirtyEight political website, Biden is now underwater with 49% disapproving his job as president, and 45% approving, down from a high of 55.1% on March 22, and just 39.1% disapproving.

According to that rolling survey, Biden’s numbers tanked during the Afghanistan withdrawal in August, which saw the Taliban take over the country in about 10 days, and a chaotic scene at the Kabul airport as desperate Americans, third country nationals, and Afghan refugees attempted to flee the war-torn nation.

In addition, hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants have rushed the southern border in record numbers over the spring and summer, with a mass of 15,000 illegal migrants, mostly from Haiti, camped out for more than a week underneath the Del Rio International Bridge in Texas.

All of this as the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to surge throughout the country, filling some hospitals to capacity again, as it was at the beginning of the pandemic in the winter and spring of 2020.