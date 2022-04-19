×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | rally | nebraska

Trump Schedules Rally for Nebraska Later This Month

Trump Schedules Rally for Nebraska Later This Month
Former President Donald Trump at a rally at The Farm at 95 on April 9, 2022 in Selma, North Carolina. (Photo by Allison Joyce/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 April 2022 12:25 PM

Former President Donald Trump has scheduled an April 29 rally for supporters in Nebraska as part of a series of events meant to boost his endorsed candidates in key midterm races, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

The only guest speaker announced at the Greenwood, Nebraska, event so far is Charles Herbster, a candidate for governor whom Trump has endorsed in the Republican primary.

Herbster's scheduled appearance at the rally comes after several women accused him recently of sexual misconduct. Following those accusations, a bipartisan group of state senators last week called on him to end his campaign ahead of the May 10 primary, The Hill reported.

Herbster has said the allegations against him are untrue and has accused his Republican rivals in the primary, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, of being behind the attempt to besmirch his name.

Even before the allegations were made public, Herbster faced opposition from other prominent GOP Nebraskans, including Ricketts, who has endorsed veterinarian Jim Pillen in the nine-way primary to succeed him. 

Earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr. visited three cities in Nebraska to demonstrate his backing for Herbster, KETV reported.

The governor's race is a tight three-way race among Herbster, Pillen, and Brett Lindstrom, according to a recent campaign poll obtained by the Nebraska Examiner.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump has scheduled an April 29 rally for supporters in Nebraska as part of a series of events meant to boost his endorsed candidates in key midterm races, The Hill reported on Tuesday.
trump, rally, nebraska
211
2022-25-19
Tuesday, 19 April 2022 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved