Trump Schedules Rally for Nebraska Later This Month

Former President Donald Trump has scheduled an April 29 rally for supporters in Nebraska as part of a series of events meant to boost his endorsed candidates in key midterm races, The Hill reported on Tuesday.

The only guest speaker announced at the Greenwood, Nebraska, event so far is Charles Herbster, a candidate for governor whom Trump has endorsed in the Republican primary.

Herbster's scheduled appearance at the rally comes after several women accused him recently of sexual misconduct. Following those accusations, a bipartisan group of state senators last week called on him to end his campaign ahead of the May 10 primary, The Hill reported.

Herbster has said the allegations against him are untrue and has accused his Republican rivals in the primary, including Gov. Pete Ricketts, of being behind the attempt to besmirch his name.

Even before the allegations were made public, Herbster faced opposition from other prominent GOP Nebraskans, including Ricketts, who has endorsed veterinarian Jim Pillen in the nine-way primary to succeed him.

Earlier this month, Donald Trump Jr. visited three cities in Nebraska to demonstrate his backing for Herbster, KETV reported.

The governor's race is a tight three-way race among Herbster, Pillen, and Brett Lindstrom, according to a recent campaign poll obtained by the Nebraska Examiner.