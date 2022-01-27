Trump Rally Live on Newsmax This Saturday

Newsmax will cover live former President Trump’s Save America Rally on Saturday beginning with pre-event coverage at 6 p.m. ET.

Trump is expected to speak around 8 p.m. ET, and Newsmax will follow the rally with continuous news coverage and analysis immediately following the former President’s speech.

The event at the Montgomery County Fairgrounds in Conroe, Texas, just north of Houston, follows Trump’s previous rally two weeks earlier in Florence, Arizona.

Trump’s Arizona rally drew enormous viewership, with more than 5 million viewers tuning into Newsmax, with more than 2.9 million on cable systems alone.

Trump announced earlier this week that Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and state Attorney General Ken Paxton were among those that are to precede Trump on the stage.

Others billed to appear are state Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, state GOP Sen. Dawn Buckingham, Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, Gonzales Mayor Connie Kacir and Texas GOP Chairman Matt Rinaldi.

Buckingham is running for Texas Land Commissioner.

