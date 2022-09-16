Trump to Be Invited to Queen's Memorial Service in D.C.

Former President Donald Trump and the four other living former U.S. presidents will be invited by the British government to attend a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth in Washington, D.C., The Telegraph is reporting.

Trump and former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton were not on the guest list for the Queen's official funeral in London. President Joe Biden, however, is set to attend the funeral.

Politico noted Biden will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss in advance of the funeral. Biden is one of many heads of state expected to attend the London service.

Meanwhile, the memorial service will be held Wednesday in Washington's National Cathedral.

The Telegraph, which viewed an invite to the memorial, said it describes the event as "a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, will preside over the service.

Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who delivered a sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, will also speak on Wednesday.

Dame Karen and the Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral, are also set to deliver remarks at the service.

"Her Majesty devoted 70 years of service to her God and to her people," said Rev Hollerith. "We will remember her unwavering sense of duty, devotion and fidelity she embodied, and the many visits she has made to the Cathedral over her lifetime."