×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | queen.memorial | funeral

Trump to Be Invited to Queen's Memorial Service in D.C.

Queen Elizabeth II and then-President Donald Trump at Buckingham Palace. (Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 16 September 2022 01:15 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump and the four other living former U.S. presidents will be invited by the British government to attend a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth in Washington, D.C., The Telegraph is reporting.

Trump and former presidents Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton were not on the guest list for the Queen's official funeral in London. President Joe Biden, however, is set to attend the funeral.

Politico noted Biden will meet with U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss in advance of the funeral. Biden is one of many heads of state expected to attend the London service.

Meanwhile, the memorial service will be held Wednesday in Washington's National Cathedral.

The Telegraph, which viewed an invite to the memorial, said it describes the event as "a Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."

The Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, the Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington, will preside over the service.

Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, who delivered a sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, will also speak on Wednesday.

Dame Karen and the Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith, dean of Washington National Cathedral, are also set to deliver remarks at the service.

"Her Majesty devoted 70 years of service to her God and to her people," said Rev Hollerith. "We will remember her unwavering sense of duty, devotion and fidelity she embodied, and the many visits she has made to the Cathedral over her lifetime."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump and the four other living former U.S. presidents will be invited by the British government to attend a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth in Washington, D.C.. The Telegraph is reporting.
trump, queen.memorial, funeral
249
2022-15-16
Friday, 16 September 2022 01:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved