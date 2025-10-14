Trump Again Says He Is Disappointed in Putin

President Donald Trump again criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin during comments to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, saying the Russian leader is simply unwilling to end his war in Ukraine.

"Look, I'm very disappointed because Vladimir and I had a very good relationship, probably still do," Trump said.

"He's gotta really settle this war. And you know they have long lines waiting for gasoline in Russia right now ... . And all of the sudden his economy is going to collapse."