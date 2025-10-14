WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | putin | russia | ukraine | war

Trump Again Says He Is Disappointed in Putin

Tuesday, 14 October 2025 03:33 PM EDT

President Donald Trump again criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin during comments to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, saying the Russian leader is simply unwilling to end his war in Ukraine.

"Look, I'm very disappointed because Vladimir and I had a very good relationship, probably still do," Trump said.

"He's gotta really settle this war. And you know they have long lines waiting for gasoline in Russia right now ... . And all of the sudden his economy is going to collapse."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump again criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin during comments to reporters at the White House on Tuesday, saying the Russian leader is simply unwilling to end his war in Ukraine.
trump, putin, russia, ukraine, war
83
2025-33-14
Tuesday, 14 October 2025 03:33 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved