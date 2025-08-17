Trump: 'Big Progress on Russia'

President Donald Trump on Sunday said "fake news" was distorting the truth about his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and said "big progress" has been made regarding his goal of ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

European leaders will join Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the Ukrainian president's visit to Washington on Monday seeking an end to Moscow's invasion, after Trump dropped his push for a ceasefire following an Alaska summit with Putin on Friday.

"BIG PROGRESS ON RUSSIA. STAY TUNED! President DJT" Trump posted Sunday morning on Truth Social.

That comment followed two statements aimed at how the mainstream media reported on his meeting with Putin.

"It's incredible how the Fake News violently distorts the TRUTH when it comes to me. There is NOTHING I can say or do that would lead them to write or report honestly about me. I had a great meeting in Alaska on Biden’s stupid War, a war that should have never happened!!!" Trump wrote.

"If I got Russia to give up Moscow as part of the Deal, the Fake News, and their PARTNER, the Radical Left Democrats, would say I made a terrible mistake and a very bad deal. That’s why they are the FAKE NEWS! Also, they should talk about the 6 WARS, etc., I JUST STOPPED!!! MAGA" Trump posted.

Trump also shared numerous posts that included ones regarding Ukraine, the federal takeover of law enforcement in Washington, D.C., and the president's leadership.

While sharing a post showing a resolute Trump with the words, "MAKE DC SAFE AGAIN," the president wrote, "It is happening before your very eyes!!! President DJT"

Trump shared another post with an image of him standing beneath the American flag and with the words, "We did not come this far, to overcome this much, and fight this hard, only to surrender our country back to the depraved Washington swamp!"

"That will NEVER happen," he wrote.

He also shared a post that showed MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace with the nickname "Typhoid Mary," a red nose and the words "Clown News."

"She is a loser, with bad ratings, who was already thrown off of The View. She will be fired soon! MSNBC IS DEAD!" Trump wrote.