Trump: 'Severe Consequences' If Putin Summit Doesn't Yield Peace

When asked in a Q&A session Wednesday by Newsmax's Mike Carter if there will be consequences if peace isn't agreed at Friday's summit in Anchorage, Alaska with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump said there will be "very severe consequences" if Putin doesn't agree to stop the Ukraine war.

Trump's comment came after a virtual meeting Wednesday with European leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who told the group that Putin "is bluffing" about seeking peace. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the leaders had a "constructive and good" discussion with Trump.

Trump was "very clear" in the meeting that the U.S. wants to achieve a ceasefire at the upcoming summit in Alaska, French President Emmanuel Macron said.

Putin, Zelenskyy said, "is trying to apply pressure ... on all sectors of the Ukrainian front" in an attempt to show that Russia is "capable of occupying all of Ukraine."