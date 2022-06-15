Trump Cheers Primary Wins in South Carolina, Nevada

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday cheered wins by political candidates he endorsed in primary races.

"Every single endorsed by Trump candidate won last night, by big margins, with the exception of one very long shot who did FAR better than anticipated against an incumbent," Trump posted to social media platform Truth Social.

"The 'Impeacher' was ousted without even a runoff. A GREAT night!"

Trump bet on 13 candidates in Tuesday's primary races in Nevada and South Carolina, including many who said the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

In South Carolina, state Rep. Russell Fry defeated Rep. Tom Rice, who was targeted by Trump for voting to impeach him after the Capitol riot, in the state's 7th Congressional District while Rep. Nancy Mace, who also drew Trump's ire for criticizing him over Jan. 6 prevailed against Trump-backed Katie Arrington in the state's 1st Congressional District.

Trump called Arrington "a long shot" who "ran a great race and way over performed," adding, "Congrats to Nancy Mace, who should easily be able to defeat her Democrat opponent!" Turning his attention to Fry and Rice, he wrote: "The biggest News of the evening so far is that Russell Fry beat Impeach Master Tom Rice with a Vote of more than 51%, therefore winning outright with no need for a run-off."

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster won with 83% of the vote in the GOP primary; Attorney General Alan Wilson with 66%; Senate candidate William Timmons with 53%; and Sen. Tim Scott, and Reps. Joe Wilson and Rep. Jeff Duncan, won unopposed.

In Nevada, Trump-backed Adam Laxalt won the Republican nomination for a pivotal Senate seat while Gov. Joe Lombardo won with 38% of the vote.