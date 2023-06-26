'External Pressures' Force NFL Player's Charity Event Cancelation at Trump Course

The Buffalo Bills’ Jordan Poyer announced Saturday that he was canceling his annual charity golf tournament, scheduled for July 10, at former President Donald Trump’s Blue Monster golf course at Trump National Doral in Florida after “external pressures” caused several participants to withdraw.

“I regret to inform you that my annual Golf Event in South Florida to help raise money for the community, originally scheduled for July 10 at the Blue Monster at Trump National in Doral, has been rescheduled for next year,” the NFL safety said in a post on Instagram Saturday. “Unfortunately, the location of the event led to a few sponsors and golfers withdrawing at the last minute due to external pressures. While it’s disappointing, I respect their decision. Nevertheless, we will persevere. Next offseason, we will host this event with unwavering dedication, ensuring that it remains free from any external distractions.”

The event was to benefit the ECMC Foundation, a Buffalo hospital with a “mission, vision, and values, to help ensure that we meet the needs of patients and their families from across Western New York and live up to our promise of delivering the very best patient experiences.”

“ECMC Foundation was fortunate to be a beneficiary of Jordan Poyer’s golf tournament in Florida,” Executive Director Susan Gonzalez said in a statement to the media. “Although the Foundation was not a sponsor, we have had an excellent partnership with Jordan, and we respect his decision to cancel his tournament; we hope he will consider supporting us in his future events."

Poyer’s wife, Rachel Bush, told The Buffalo News that despite this year’s cancelation, the event will take place at Trump’s course next year.

"The tournament will be at the same spot next year. Trump’s course," the news outlet reported that she tweeted, and later, "Right, left, whatever, hopefully next year we can all come together for a good cause! Location aside. Love!"

Poyer said in the report that several teams and ECMC pulled out of the event, which his wife said was due to the political implications of the location.

“"Let’s be very clear. Jordan did not cancel his event. We will always stand proudly with our beliefs and hold true to them. Publicly,” she said in a statement to the publication. “We can easily spend our own money to fund the tournament. It wasn’t about that. The tournament will be at the same spot next year. Trump’s course. The event was canceled due to the arrogance of others, and then backing out at the last minute leaving us in a difficult spot to make everything happen properly. Especially while we are on a family vacation. We want it to be great and next year it will be outstanding! Thank you!”