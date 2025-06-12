WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | powell | fed | interest rates

Trump: Won't Fire Fed's Powell, 'May Have to Force' Rates

Thursday, 12 June 2025 12:21 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would not fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, adding that he "may have to force something" as part of his ongoing push for the central bank to lower rates.

Trump said he can't get Powell to lower rates. 

“If you think there’s inflation, let’s find out,” Trump said he told Powell recently. “Let’s say there was inflation in a year from now. Raise your rates. You don't have to keep them up here.

"If it's going to go up, I'm OK with you raising — but it's down, and we're going out to financing, and I may have to force something," he said at the White House.

Trump last week had said that a decision on the next Fed chair would come very soon.

Speaking at the White House on Thursday, Trump slammed the Fed chair over the lack of rate cuts, calling him a numbskull but adding: "I'm not going to fire him." Trump also said he was unhappy about rising oil prices. 

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
President Donald Trump on Thursday said he would not fire Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, adding that he "may have to force something" as part of his ongoing push for the central bank to lower rates. Trump said he can't get Powell to lower rates. "If you think there's ...
trump, powell, fed, interest rates
170
2025-21-12
Thursday, 12 June 2025 12:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved