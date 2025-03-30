WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Reposts Call to Revoke Judge's Security Clearance

By    |   Sunday, 30 March 2025 01:17 PM EDT

President Donald Trump on Sunday reposted a call from a conservative attorney to revoke the security clearance of a judge who blocked the administration’s effort to deport Venezuelan gang members.

After a post in which he assailed U.S. District Judge James Boasberg and “radical left judges” for blocking his deportation efforts, Trump reposted this entry from Mike Davis, founder of The Article III project: “Dear President Trump: Please revoke Judge Boasberg's security clearance. He has demonstrated he cannot be trusted with keeping secrets."

Davis also accused Boasberg of crossing a “red line” with his March 15 order that temporarily prohibited the Trump administration from deporting Venezuelan gang members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

“Judge Boasberg is refusing to back down. So the House must move forward with impeachment proceedings for his lawless and dangerous sabotage of the President’s core Article II powers,” Davis said in the March 24 post.

Mark Swanson

