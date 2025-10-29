WATCH TV LIVE

Trump Warns Va., N.J.: Vote for Dems 'a Death Wish'

By    |   Wednesday, 29 October 2025 06:46 PM EDT

President Donald Trump posted an election warning on Wednesday, aimed at voters in Virginia and New Jersey.

"Virginia and New Jersey, VOTE REPUBLICAN IF YOU WANT MASSIVE ENERGY COST AND CRIME REDUCTIONS.

"The Democrats will double and even triple your Energy Costs, and CRIME will be rampant. A vote for the Democrats is a DEATH WISH! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!"

Just a few minutes prior, Trump posted, "MAGA, NEVER FORGET, OR IT WILL HAPPEN AGAIN!!!"

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


