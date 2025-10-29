Trump Warns Va., N.J.: Vote for Dems 'a Death Wish'

President Donald Trump posted an election warning on Wednesday, aimed at voters in Virginia and New Jersey.

"Virginia and New Jersey, VOTE REPUBLICAN IF YOU WANT MASSIVE ENERGY COST AND CRIME REDUCTIONS.

"The Democrats will double and even triple your Energy Costs, and CRIME will be rampant. A vote for the Democrats is a DEATH WISH! VOTE REPUBLICAN!!!"

Just a few minutes prior, Trump posted, "MAGA, NEVER FORGET, OR IT WILL HAPPEN AGAIN!!!"