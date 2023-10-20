Trump Lashes Out at Biden Over 'Horror' in Mideast

Former President Donald Trump put aside his legal fights to recognize and criticize President Joe Biden for the “horror” happening in the Middle East and other global “hot spots,” saying “thousands have so needlessly died” due to the incompetence and weakness of the administration.

Trump made the comments in a Truth Social post Friday morning.

“As I successfully fight these Political Opponent Lawsuits, all created and started by Crooked Joe Biden and his group of Radical Left Thugs, I realize how insignificant they are compared to the horror of what is going on with Israel and the Middle East, where thousands of people have so needlessly died, in a war that should have never started, and millions could very easily follow, all due to the highly incompetent Biden Administration and their policies of Weakness and Appeasement (and of being just plain stupid!),” Trump began.

More than 1,400 died in Israel following terrorist acts committed by Hamas nearly two weeks ago. Meanwhile, the death toll in Gaza is approaching 4,000 since Israel began exacting revenge on Hamas, with an expected ground offensive soon to follow.

“This is true also with Ukraine/Russia, which would never have started under the Trump Administration, and many other ‘hot spots’ around the globe that could easily lead to big problems and death,” Trump went on.

“Even inflation, a killer in its own right, would not have happened. So let them keep suing me … in their hope of Election Interference, as our Country becomes disabled and dies. We will successfully fight it all, and make America great again, greater than ever before!”

Trump is in the middle of a $250 million fraud trial brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. On Thursday, James accused The Trump Organization of failing to produce evidence in the trial. She asking the judge presiding over the case to appoint an independent monitor to carry out a forensic review of electronic data dating to fall, 2016.







