YouGov Poll: Majority Support No Third Term for Trump

A poll of Americans conducted by YouGov.com showed that when asked if Donald Trump should be allowed to serve a third term as president, 60% said "definitely not.'"

YouGov describes itself as an international online research data and analytics technology group. It often conducts polls on topics of national interest.

The president has raised the potential of a third term since he was elected to his second term in office. A few days after his inauguration, Trump said he was not "100% sure" he was barred from a third term. Most government scholars have said there is no question he could not serve a third term.

The YouGov poll showed only 12% of the respondents think Trump should "definitely" be allowed to serve a third term. Those who aren't sure come in at the same level with 12%. Respondents who said "probably not" counted for 9%, and those who think Trump "probably" should be allowed a third term are at 8%.

A companion poll showed numbers tighten up when respondents were asked if they think Trump will attempt to serve a third term; 31% said "probably," and 24% said "definitely."

A third related YouGov poll asked voters about the 2028 presidential election, with the largest segment, 36%, saying they weren't sure of the outcome.

The numbers came in at 28% for those who said a Democrat would win, and the same 28% indicated a Republican would win the election. There was also a holdout group of 8% who said there would not be a presidential election at all in 2028.