Trump Slams PGA, Calls it 'Very Disloyal'

Former President Donald Trump called the PGA "very disloyal" in a post he wrote on TruthSocial on Monday, saying that professional golfers who do not take advantage of the money offered by the new LIV Golf tour will lose out.

LIV, which is backed by Saudi millions, has given large and guaranteed payoffs to professional golfers who have bolted the PGA for the new tour, including stars such as Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson, Mediaite reported.

Trump wrote on TruthSocial that "all of those golfers that remain 'loyal' to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable merger with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big 'thank you' from PGA officials who are making millions of dollars a year."

Trump added that "if you don't take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place, and only say how smart the original signees were. Good luck to all, and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible win!"

The PGA moved its 2022 Championship from Trump's golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey over his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, Newsweek reported.

Trump's golf course will host the LIV Golf Invitational later this month.