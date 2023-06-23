Trump Lands Pa. Endorsements After Indictment

Former President Donald Trump landed the endorsements of more than half of Pennsylvania's House Republican delegation, Politico reported.

The endorsements, which were to be announced Friday, come from Reps. Mike Kelly, Dan Meuser, Scott Perry, Guy Reschenthaler, and John Joyce.

Politico noted that it's a sign of the widespread support Trump has maintained among congressional Republicans even after his federal indictment.

Trump and his campaign team have been pushing to win the backing of congressional Republicans. He hosted several of the Pennsylvania members for dinner at his golf club this week in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Brian Jack, Trump's former White House political director, worked on coordinating the endorsements, along with television advertising maker John Brabender, a Pennsylvania political veteran.

Politico reported that Trump's indictment over his handling of classified documents has done little to dissuade congressional Republicans from backing him.

Politico, attributing its information from data from FiveThirityEight, said as of Thursday night that Trump had received the backing of 56 of the 63 House Republicans who had endorsed a candidate. Trump's closest GOP rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is backed by five House Republicans.

Trump on Friday announced his Pennsylvania Federal Leadership Team consisting of Kelly, Meuser, Perry, Reschenthaler,, Joyce, and former Rep. Fred, Keller, and Carla Sands, former U.S. Ambassador to Denmark.

"President Trump looks forward to working with this team to build a coalition of support that will compete for and earn the support of Pennsylvania's Delegates to the Republican National Convention and win Pennsylvania's 19 electoral votes next November," a statement from Trump's campaign team said.