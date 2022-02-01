Trump: 'Unselect Committee' Should Investigate Pence, Pelosi

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the House Jan. 6 select committee should investigate then-Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., for their roles in the Capitol attack.

Trump issued a statement amid talk that some lawmakers want to change the Electoral Count Act to clarify the vice president's role in the process.

"So pathetic to watch the Unselect Committee of political hacks, liars, and traitors work so feverishly to alter the Electoral College Act so that a Vice President cannot ensure the honest results of the election, when just one year ago they said that 'the Vice President has absolutely no right to ensure the true outcome or results of an election,'" Trump said in a statement released Tuesday morning by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"In other words, they lied; and the Vice President did have this right or, more pointedly, could have sent the votes back to various legislators for reassessment after so much fraud and irregularities were found."

Before Jan. 6, 2020, Trump pressed Pence, as president of the Senate and overseer of the Electoral College certification, to reject the 2020 election tallies in several states where the then-president and allies claimed voter fraud assured Joe Biden’s victory.

"If it were sent back to the legislators, or if Nancy Pelosi, who is in charge of Capitol security, had taken my recommendation and substantially increased security, there would have been no 'January 6' as we know it!" Trump continued in his statement.

"Therefore, the Unselect Committee should be investigating why Nancy Pelosi did such a poor job of overseeing security and why Mike Pence did not send back the votes for recertification or approval, in that it has now been shown that he clearly had the right to do so!"

Trump's latest statement followed a similar one Sunday, when he asserted that Pence could have sent electoral votes from disputed states back to their state legislatures.

"If the Vice President (Mike Pence) had 'absolutely no right' to change the Presidential Election results in the Senate, despite fraud and many other irregularities, how come the Democrats and RINO Republicans, like Wacky Susan Collins, are desperately trying to pass legislation that will not allow the Vice President to change the results of the election?" Trump said in his Sunday statement.

"Actually, what they are saying, is that Mike Pence did have the right to change the outcome, and now they want to take that right away. Unfortunately, he didn’t exercise that power, he could have overturned the Election!"