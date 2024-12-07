Trump in Paris for Reopening of 'Dazzling' Notre Dame

President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday arrived in Paris to join other world leaders for the reopening of the French capital's Notre Dame cathedral, celebrating the restoration to its former glory half a decade after the devastating fire.

Held up as an example of French creativity and resilience by President Emmanuel Macron, Notre Dame's renaissance so soon after a 2019 blaze that destroyed its roof and spire comes at a difficult time for the country.

Macron scored a major coup by attracting Trump, on his first foreign trip since his election, for the reopening, which will officially take place when archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich opens the doors to the cathedral for an almost two-hour ceremony.

The president-elect is to hold talks with Macron and may also meet Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, one of scores of other world leaders descending on Paris for the day.

But the sense of national accomplishment in restoring a beloved symbol of Paris has been undercut by political turmoil that has left France without a proper government and in a budget crisis.

'Do the Impossible'

Macron is hoping that the first full service inside Notre Dame and the sight of around 40 world leaders in Paris might provide a fleeting sense of pride and unity — as the Paris Olympics did in July and August.

The reopening "is the proof that we know how to do grand things. We know how to do the impossible, and the whole world has admired us for it on two occasions this year," Macron said during a televised address on Thursday, referring to the widely praised Olympics.

During a visit with TV cameras last week, however, he somewhat undermined the suspense behind the reopening, revealing the cathedral's freshly scrubbed limestone walls, new furniture, and vaulted wooden roof cut from ancient oak trees selected from the finest forests of France.

In one last-minute hitch, harsh weather forced officials to move Macron's planned speech indoors and prerecord a concert Friday night, with forecasts for winds of up to 50 mph as Storm Darragh put parts of France on red alert.

The reconstruction effort cost around $750 million, financed from donations, with the reopening achieved within five years despite predictions it could take decades.

"This state-of-the-art restoration, the fruit of a worldwide collective effort, and the use of many traditional French skills, has enabled this masterpiece to regain all its splendor," said Audrey Azoulay, the head of the U.N. cultural agency UNESCO, describing the work as "dazzling."

Trump Show?

Trump accepted an invitation from Macron to attend earlier this week, saying the French leader had done "a wonderful job ensuring that Notre Dame has been restored to its full level of glory, and even more so."

Traveling on a private plane, he landed at Orly airport in the south of Paris Saturday morning.

President Joe Biden will be represented by his wife, first lady Jill Biden, while Britain's Prince William will also be present and will hold talks with Trump and Jill Biden, his office said.

Zelenskyy is expected to seek his first face-to-face meeting with Trump, who has vowed to force a peace agreement to end the war in Ukraine, possibly by withholding U.S. weapon supplies.

One surprising absentee will be Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church, who is instead visiting the French island of Corsica next weekend. A message from Francis addressed to the French people will be read out to the congregation.

Glitzy Gala

Parisians watched in horror in 2019 as flames ravaged Notre Dame, a landmark famed as the setting for Victor Hugo's novel "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and one of the world's most visited monuments.

The apocalyptic images were even seen by some as a sign of the demise of Western civilization, with the 850-year-old wonder saved from complete collapse only by the heroic intervention of firefighters.

The exact cause of the blaze has never been identified despite a forensic investigation by prosecutors, who believe an accident such as an electrical fault was the most likely reason.

The service will feature prayer, organ music, and hymns from the cathedral's choir, followed by the televised concert with performances by Chinese piano virtuoso Lang Lang, South African opera singer Pretty Yende, and possibly singer and fashion designer Pharrell Williams.

On Sunday, the first mass with 170 bishops and more than 100 Paris priests will take place at 10:30 a.m., followed by a second service in the evening at 6:30 p.m., which will be open to the public.