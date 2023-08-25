Trump PAC Fundraises on Mug Shot: 'Cannot Break Me'

In a fundraising email, former President Donald Trump said he is an unwavering challenger to the "Deep State" and that neither coercion nor monetary influence will subdue his resolve.

"The Deep State has finally met their match. They cannot break me, bully me, or buy me," he said in the email.

The Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee, a collaborative fundraising entity established by Donald J. Trump for President 2024 Inc. and Save America, is using the mug shot taken at the time of Trump's arrest for alleged interference in the 2020 presidential election to garner financial support.

The image was posted on the former president's campaign website Thursday, accompanied by a plea for contributions. Trump is the first U.S. president to have an official booking photograph taken.

"Today, at the notoriously violent jail in Fulton County, Georgia, I was ARRESTED despite having committed NO CRIME," the verbiage on the fundraising website states. "The American people know what's going on. What has taken place is a travesty of justice and ELECTION INTERFERENCE."

"But today, I walked into the lion's den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I will never surrender our mission to save America," he wrote, the latter part in all-caps.

The fundraising email stated: "Many politicians say they're willing to fight for you. They say they're willing to stand up to the nefarious forces who are bleeding our nation dry. But how many are willing to be arrested as an INNOCENT MAN for refusing to bend a knee before the corrupt political ruling class?"

His message continued: "I have never been more committed to saving our country and restoring power to its rightful place — with YOU, the American people."

Trump's PAC is not singular in its fundraising endeavors stemming from this occurrence.

President Joe Biden seemed to perceive the developments in Georgia as a potential occasion to generate financial support for his campaign efforts. On Thursday, he shared a link for fundraising on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Apropos of nothing, I think today's a great day to give to my campaign," Biden posted.