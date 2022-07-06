Judge Holds Real Estate Firm in Contempt in New York Trump Investigation

A New York state judge this week held the real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield in contempt after failing to comply with a subpoena related to the state attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization, CNBC reports.

New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a subpoena for documents from Cushman & Wakefield related to the services it's provided to the Trump Organization, imposing a June 27 deadline. James later sought and obtained a motion from the court to compel the release of these documents.

Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron wrote in an order on Tuesday, which was released to the public on Wednesday, that "Cushman & Wakefield has only itself to blame if it chose to treat the looming deadlines cavalierly."

Engoron noted that he was "incredulous" that the company had waited until two days past the deadline to file for "yet another extension" to comply with the subpoena. He also ordered the real estate giant to pay $10,000 each day that it does not comply.

"Cushman & Wakefield's work for Donald Trump and the Trump Organization is clearly relevant to our investigation, and we're pleased that the court has recognized that and taken action to force Cushman to comply with our subpoenas," James said in a statement, according to ABC News. "No person or company, no matter how powerful, is above the law."

A spokesperson for the real estate firm said in a statement: "The ruling to hold Cushman & Wakefield in contempt demonstrates a failure to understand the extreme lengths Cushman has gone to comply with the Court's order.

"We have gone to great expense and effort to quickly identify, collect, review and produce the massive set of documents requested by the OAG, and we have now produced over hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and over 650 appraisals since the last subpoena was issued in February 2022."

They added, "Cushman disagrees with any suggestion that the firm has not exercised diligence and good faith in complying with the court's order, and we will be appealing this decision."